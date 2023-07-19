Raiders RB Josh Jacobs gets 95 rating for Madden 24
EA Sports has continued to roll out their Madden 24 ratings all week long and today, they debuted their running back ratings. Not surprisingly, Josh Jacobs is among the highest-rated running backs in the game after leading the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage.
Jacobs is the third-highest-rated running back in this year’s version of the game, coming in with a rating of 95. The only running backs ahead of him are Nick Chubb (97) and Christian McCaffrey (96).
Here are your top RBs in #Madden24 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/qWzQqOSI0q
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2023
Jacobs has been a highly productive player for the Raiders since being drafted in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s made the Pro Bowl twice and was a first-team All-Pro selection during the 2022 season.
The Raiders and Jacobs were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal earlier this week, meaning that he will play on the franchise tag during the 2023 season. Jacobs will be eligible to become a free agent after the season and doesn’t turn 26 until February 11.