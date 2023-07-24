Raiders RB Josh Jacobs expected to skip training camp

The entire roster for the Las Vegas Raiders will report to training camp on Tuesday (July 25) and they will practice for the first time later this week. But one player that is not expected to show up for camp is All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he wrote that he expects Jacobs to miss training camp as he is still upset that both sides weren’t able to work out a long-term deal. Here is a snippet of Reed’s thoughts on Jacobs entering camp:

While Jacobs can no longer get a new deal, he’s expected to skip training camp as a show of his discontent with the situation. In theory, he could go as far as to request a trade or even threaten to sit out the entire 2023 season. The expectation is he’s back in the fold before Week 1, but it’ll be something to monitor until that happens.

Unfortunately, Jacobs doesn’t have a lot of leverage as to what he can do from this point on. But with him not technically being under contract, he does not have to report to camp and therefore, isn’t subject to fines for missing practice.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Jacobs eventually returned to practice as he is one of the hardest-working players on the team. But it’s his right to not practice and it might make sense for him to wait a few weeks before rejoining his team.

Eventually, Jacobs will have to return to the field. Just don’t expect that to be anytime soon. Instead, look for second-year player Zamir White to get an extended look as the No. 1 RB for the Raiders during camp.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire