Raiders RB Josh Jacobs downgraded to questionable for Week 1

We are less than 24 hours away from the Raiders finally taking the field for the first time during the 2021 season. However, the Raiders might be taking on the Ravens without one of their best players.

Late on Sunday night, the Raiders announced that running back Josh Jacobs has been downgraded to questionable due to an illness. While the illness doesn’t appear to be COVID-19 related, it is worrisome considering he is the team’s top back.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (illness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play Monday night against the #Ravens. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 12, 2021

Jacobs missed some practice time this week with a foot injury, but he was taken off of the injury report later in the week. This is a situation that needs to be monitored and we will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

If Jacobs does not play in Week 1, look for Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber to see the majority of the work in the backfield. Needless to say, losing Jacobs would be a big loss for the Raiders in this AFC matchup.

