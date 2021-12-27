Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has career day vs. Broncos in Week 16

At one point, it seemed like Josh Jacobs was on pace for another mediocre game in Week 16. He fumbled another ball and was essentially shut down in the first half (25 yards on nine carries).

However, he found his groove in the second half and torched the Broncos. In the second half, Jacobs totaled 104 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.78 yards per carry) and he had several runs that moved the chains for the Raiders.

Jacobs tied his career-high for rushing yards in a game (129), but this was easily the most impressive performance considering the stakes and the opponent. For that reason, he is our Peak Performer for Week 16.

Jacobs hasn’t been quite as productive this season, but he is on pace for another solid year. He currently has 996 total yards and seven touchdowns on 223 yards. It’s also worth noting that he’s missed two games due to injuries, which has been a problem for him in the past.

However, Jacobs is one of the toughest inside runners in the NFL and can be difficult to stop when the offensive line gives him a chance. They’ll need him to be even better in Week 17 and 18 in order for the Raiders to make the playoffs.

