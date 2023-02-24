Is Raiders RB Josh Jacobs the best running back scheduled to hit free agency?

One of the most loaded positions in free agency this year will be running back. Not only is the NFL’s leading rusher expect to hit the open market, but three other Pro Bowlers from the 2022 season (Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders) are all scheduled to become free agents.

But who is the best running back set to hit the open market? Is it Josh Jacobs or is it someone else?

In a recent article by Mike Clay of ESPN, he ranked all of the free-agent running backs going into the new league year. Jacobs ranked at No. 2, only behind Saquon Barkley. Here is what he had to say about the former first-round pick from Alabama:

“Jacobs picked a perfect time for a breakout season, turning offseason reports that he’d be demoted to a committee role into league-high showings in touches (393) and scrimmage yards (2,053). The 2019 first-round pick was exceptional as a rusher (340 attempts, 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns) and receiver (53 receptions and 400 yards). He has finished all four pro seasons no lower than 15th at running back in rushing yards and was top 15 in receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.”

Considering health and production, it’s hard to argue that there is a better free-agent running back than Jacobs. He is a true three-down back that can do everything at a high level.

While Barkley might have more “star” power, Jacobs is the best running back on the market. Look for him to get paid as such early next month.

