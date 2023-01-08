Raiders RB Josh Jacobs adds some cushion to his lead for NFL rushing title

Josh Jacobs came into the Raiders’ season finale against the Chiefs with a 160-yard lead over the next guy for the NFL’s rushing title. That’s a fairly good lead, but not guaranteed, so best that he add to it some.

Jacobs didn’t have a great game. He rushed for 45 yards on 17 carries. It put his final rushing numbers at 1653 yards on the season

The only two players in the league who have even a slight chance of catching Jacobs at this point are Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry.

Here is how many yards each player would need to catch and surpass Jacobs’s rushing numbers:

Nick Chubb (1448) – 205 yards away

Derrick Henry (1429) – 224 yards away

Chubb has never rushed for over 200 yards in a game. His career-high for rushing in a single game is 176 yards.

While Henry has twice rushed for more than 224 yards in a game — 250 (2021) and 238 (2018). He did come close this season, however, rushing for 219 yards in Week eight against the Texans. So, it’s not impossible, even if unlikely.

