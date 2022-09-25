Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Titans

The Raiders will be without several key starters today, including Hunter Renfrow and Denzel Perryman. However, they got a big lift on Sunday morning as it was announced that Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs would play in Week 3.

That news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media and was confirmed in the inactive list by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (illness) will play today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Jacobs had a monster workload in Week 2 as he was the only running back to receive more than one touch. Against the Titans in Week 3, you can expect to see him back in the starting lineup. However, it remains to be seen how much the Raiders will use him after missing multiple days of practice.

