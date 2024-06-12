Raiders RB Dylan Laube flashes during Day 1 of minicamp

The Raiders are fired up about Zamir White being their lead back this year. He’s got the size, speed, and power to be an every-down back at the NFL. However, the Raiders would like to add a back that could help out on passing downs.

The good news is that the Raiders already have a few backs on their roster that can contribute in the passing game. That includes a rookie runner who caught 117 passes over the last two seasons in college.

In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he noted that rookie running back Dylan Laube turned some heads during the first day of minicamp practice. Here is what he had to say about the former New Hampshire running back:

Rookie running back Dylan Laube had a good first day and was even on the field for some first-team passing downs. His wiggle and pass-catching skills were on display as he tries to carve out a role behind starter Zamir White and alongside backups Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah.

Laube isn’t a punishing inside runner, but his ability to win in the passing game could allow him to have a role as a rookie. And after just one practice, it appears he is well on his way to making the 53-man roster.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire