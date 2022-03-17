Raiders new RB Brandon Bolden honored grandpa by wearing his number, following his footsteps

Thursday, Raiders new running back Brandon Bolden took to the podium sporting a number 85 Raiders jersey. Being that he is a running back, it was certainly not going to his number with the team. It isn’t his number. That number for the Raiders belonged to his grandfather, Frank Pitts, who wore it for the Raiders in 1974.

“This is big for me,” said Bolden of signing with the Raiders. “For those who don’t know, last year I changed my number from 38 to 25 to honor my grandfather.”

Pitts played wide receiver for ten NFL seasons, the first nine of which with the Chiefs and Browns. He wore the number 25 in those seasons. But when he came to the Raiders, they already had a guy wearing that number. Dude by the name of Fred Biletnikoff. So, Pitts switched to number 85. Thus the jersey that Bolden was sporting at his intro press conference.

“When I had an idea that I could possibly come here and I talked to my family about it, my grandmother ran to the back and first thing she did was like ‘you have to wear this shirt when you go up there and sign your contract’.” Bolden continued. “Because without him and my family’s support, I wouldn’t be here today or even playing football. I was a baseball player my entire life, so, to be here and part of this organization as he was, this is phenomenal for me. Just the history behind the team and that he’s part of the history makes it more important to me, so I’m excited and glad. I can’t even get the words out. I’m very excited to be in black and silver.”

Currently the number 25 for the Raiders is worn by safety Tre’von Moehrig.