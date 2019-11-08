Raiders ran 'Spider 2 Y Banana' for key touchdown in win vs. Chargers

Jon Gruden was beaming with joy Thursday night as the Raiders knocked off the Chargers 26-24 in the final night game at the Coliseum.

While the win was sweet and Gruden was fired up after safety Karl Joseph's game-sealing interception, a play in the first half undoubtedly had him asking his team to knock on wood.

With the Raiders trailing 14-10 nearing halftime, Gruden dusted off one of his favorite plays -- Spider 2 Y Banana -- and it worked to perfection as quarterback Derek Carr hit his first read -- fullback Alec Ingold -- for a 9-yard touchdown to give Oakland a 17-10 halftime lead.

Gruden's love for Spider 2 Y Banana became public knowledge during his time at ESPN when he ran "Gruden's QB Camp" with top NFL draft prospects.

During his session with Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, Gruden grilled the No. 1 overall pick about not hitting the fullback when running Spider 2 Y Banana against USC. Luck opted to try and hit the receiver on the opposite side and threw a pick-six.

Three years later, Gruden went viral again when he went in-depth with Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota about Spider 2 Y Banana.

The win got the Raiders to 5-4 and Gruden's favorite play helped seal the deal.. That's awesome.

Knock on wood if you're with Chucky.

