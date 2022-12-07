Raiders, Rams final Week 14 injury report: DT Aaron Donald OUT, CB Rock Ya-Sin OUT

The final injury report is out and both the Raiders and Rams have significant missing players.

The most significant, of course, is Aaron Donald for the Rams who will miss the game with an ankle injuiry. Others OUT for the Rams include linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and Terrell Lewis (back) as well as DB David Long (groin).

The Raiders will be without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin who suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers. They will also be without starting DT Andrew Billings for a second straight week, LB Jayon Brown (hand) and TE Jesper Horsted (concussion).

Questionable for the Raiders are CB Tyler Hall (back) and RB Josh Jacobs (quad/calf).

Questionable for the Rams are CB Troy Hill (groin), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), QB John Wolford (neck), and WR Brandon Powell (illness).

