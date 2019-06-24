Raiders and Rams announce joint practices

The Rams get to make a cameo in Hard Knocks.

The Raiders announced that the Rams would join them for two days of joint practices prior to their preseason game.

The workouts at the Raiders’ training camp base in Napa will be held Aug. 7-8, prior to their preseason game in Oakland on Aug. 10 (the only preseason game in Oakland since their other home game has been shipped to Canada).

The Rams are also having joint practices with the Chargers, as they get to know their neighbors a little better.