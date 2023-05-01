Raiders take a quarterback in early 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has officially come to a close and the Raiders had quite a weekend. They were able to upgrade several spots of their defense and added the best tight end in the nation in Michael Mayer from Notre Dame.

But in an annual tradition, it’s time to look at a way-too-early 2024 mock draft to see who the Raiders could select at this time next season.

In a recent mock draft done by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, he had the Raiders selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 13. Here is what he had to say about the Pac-12 quarterback and his fit with Las Vegas:

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the long-term answer for the Raiders. Penix led the Power Five this past season with 4,641 passing yards while his 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate was the fifth-lowest in the country.

Penix is just one of several intriguing quarterbacks expected to enter the NFL Draft next season. And with Jimmy Garoppolo signing a short-term deal with Las Vegas, it makes sense that they would look at a quarterback in Round 1 next year.

Keep an eye on Penix, along with Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) as they should be the first three quarterbacks off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Related

Raiders Round 6 LB Amari Burney boasts hands, coverage abilities Raiders 2023 Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker Raiders land 9 prospects to complete full 2023 NFL Draft class Raiders select Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera at No. 231

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire