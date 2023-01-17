Raiders will be in the QB market for the first time since 2014

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Raiders are searching for a new starting quarterback. With the news that the Raiders will try to trade Derek Carr, they will have a new Week 1 starter for the first time in nine years.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named the five teams that are in the most desperate need of quarterback help this offseason. That list included the Raiders, who will be searching for a replacement at QB.

Here is what the site had to say about the quarterback situation for the Raiders

“For almost a decade now, Derek Carr has been the Raiders’ unquestioned quarterback. But that is no more. After a season in which Carr earned a 65.4 passing grade (the lowest since his rookie year) with 21 big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays, the Raiders decided it was time to move on. They could still bring back Jarrett Stidham, but they’ll search for a big-time upgrade in free agency or the draft.”

Unlike some other teams, the Raiders don’t really have many options on the roster at this point. Jarrett Stidham played well in two starts, but he certainly isn’t a long-term option. He might be able to be a bridge to a rookie quarterback, but that’s just about it.

The belief around the league is that the Raiders will look to sign a veteran free agent, whether that be Tom Brady, Geno Smith or someone else. But they could also wait until the draft as they might be able to select Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Regardless of what they decide to do, the Raiders are in a bad spot at quarterback entering the new league year. It’s going to be important that they have a plan and several backup options over the next few months.

