Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo struggling to throw deep ball in camp

The Raiders are just a few practices into training camp so far and by all accounts, Jimmy Garoppolo has looked good. He’s been decisive with the ball and has shown a ton of short to intermediate accuracy.

However, the one part of his game that is still a bit lacking is the deep ball. It’s always been an issue for him and it’s arguably his biggest weakness. That has been evident in camp as Garoppolo has missed several deep passes.

In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he mentioned Garoppolo’s struggles as a deep passer from Monday:

Garoppolo has struggled with the deep ball early in camp — and some critics would say it’s never been a strength — but he is coming off foot surgery and shaking off some rust.

It is worth mentioning that Garoppolo did hit Adams on a long pass on Monday after missing a few deep throws. It’s going to take some time for Garoppolo to find his rhythm throwing the ball deep, so don’t overreact to a few bad passes early in camp.

The pads come on during Tuesday’s practice for the first time this summer. Garoppolo will get plenty of chances to work on his deep ball over the next few weeks.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire