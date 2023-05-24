Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ranked as the No. 24 QB in the NFL

If the Raiders are going to have success in 2023, they are going to need Jimmy Garoppolo to have a big season. But how much can they really expect from Garoppolo in his first year with a new team? And can they get him to play like an average starting QB?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Garoppolo did not rank very high, coming in at No. 24. Here is what the site had to say about the veteran quarterback for the Raiders:

For his injury history alone, Garoppolo is likely capped at this kind of level in the rankings. He was outperformed by Purdy last season in the same offense and now goes to a new offensive system, albeit one he is familiar with from his stint in New England. The Raiders have a good collection of receivers to throw to, but Garoppolo has a 3.6% career turnover-worthy play rate, significantly higher than his big-time-throw rate (2.9%). Even if he stays healthy all season, he is likely a below-average starter.

Derek Carr came in at No. 14, so it’s clear that PFF believes the Raiders significantly downgraded at quarterback this offseason. However, there is a chance that Garoppolo is just a better scheme fit than Carr, who never really seemed to mesh in Josh McDaniels’ scheme.

It seems likely that Garoppolo can outperform his No. 24 spot on this list. But just how high can he climb? That is the biggest question mark surrounding the Raiders going into the season.

