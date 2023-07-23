Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, expected to start camp on time

One big question mark facing the Raiders this offseason — and perhaps their biggest question mark — was the health of Jimmy Garoppolo. It was revealed that the veteran QB had foot surgery just after signing with the team, causing him to miss all offseason practices, and putting his attendance at training camp in doubt.

Quarterbacks have reported for the team’s pre-camp warmup along with Garoppolo. While that brought with it the news that top pick Tyree Wilson and third round defensive tackle Byron Young would start camp sidelined by injuries, it also brought good injury news — Garoppolo passed his physical.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

As Adam Schefter noted, this means Garoppolo will not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and is hitting the field for camp on time.

This is great news, obviously. First off, because it renders all the worries about the Raiders revising his contract to have an out in case he wasn’t able to return to health. And second, because he is able to not fall behind with his new teammates and begin developing chemistry with his new receivers.

