Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his training camp physical

One of the biggest questions facing the Las Vegas Raiders heading into training camp was the injury status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But there’s good news on the injury front for Garoppolo, who has passed his physical and will begin training camp with his new teammates, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury last December with the 49ers, and he’s been rehabbing after offseason surgery on his foot. He will not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

After failing his physical in March, Las Vegas added a waiver to Garoppolo’s contract, pushing his $11.25 million signing bonus into his base salary. They also had the right to void the deal if he failed to pass a physical this season.

Now, that’s irrelevant as Garoppolo has passed his physical and will begin training camp with his new teammates on July 26.

