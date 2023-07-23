Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his training camp physical

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
2

One of the biggest questions facing the Las Vegas Raiders heading into training camp was the injury status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But there’s good news on the injury front for Garoppolo, who has passed his physical and will begin training camp with his new teammates, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury last December with the 49ers, and he’s been rehabbing after offseason surgery on his foot. He will not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

After failing his physical in March, Las Vegas added a waiver to Garoppolo’s contract, pushing his $11.25 million signing bonus into his base salary. They also had the right to void the deal if he failed to pass a physical this season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Now, that’s irrelevant as Garoppolo has passed his physical and will begin training camp with his new teammates on July 26.

More Latest Raiders News

AFC West cornerback units ranked with prospect of Marcus Peters joining Raiders

Raiders rookies Tyree Wilson, Byron Young start camp sidelined with injuries

Raiders to again host free agent CB Marcus Peters ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories