Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo not ranked as top-15 QB by NFL execs

Over the last week, Jeremy Fowler at ESPN has revealed the NFL’s positional rankings decided by coaches, decision-makers and executives. One of the most fascinating lists was the quarterback list. All the usual names made the top 10 with Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 1.

The post by Fowler even had some honorable mentions listed such as Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, and Kirk Cousins. And there were a handful of other QBs who received votes, such as Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Kyler Murray.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But one quarterback that did not receive any sort of praise from his peers is Jimmy Garoppolo. He wasn’t ranked inside the top-15 for any of the coaches or decision-makers. While Garoppolo has won a ton of games over his NFL career, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. And he’s only thrown 17 or more touchdowns in a season twice (2019, 2021).

The Raiders are banking on Garoppolo being a strong fit in their system as he has a fantastic relationship with Josh McDaniels. But it’s pretty clear that the rest of the NFL does not view him as a top-15 quarterback in the league going into the season.

We should get a pretty good idea early in the season as to who is right; the Raiders or everyone else.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire