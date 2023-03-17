What Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo learned during time as 49ers' starter

Jimmy G looks back on what unique 49ers tenure taught him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo officially started the next chapter of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, but he made it clear his 5 1/2 seasons with the 49ers have prepared him for the moment.

The quarterback told reporters during his introductory news conference that his goal is to win a Super Bowl with the Raiders and that traits learned during his time with San Francisco will give them a shot to do it.

"Preparation or work ethic, I think those two things," Garoppolo said Friday of the most important thing he took away from being the 49ers' starter. "The NFL's a hard place. A lot of talent, everyone's fast, everyone can throw, all these things, but I think those two things will really set you apart and your mindset, too.

"It's not easy to win games in this league, but if you've got those little things going for you, you've got a chance."

The 49ers certainly had a chance every time Garoppolo took the field from mid-2017 to Week 13 of 2022, when he suffered a season-ending foot fracture. Garoppolo had a 38-17 record and won four of his six playoff games as the 49ers' starter, helping coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch bring a winning culture back to the Bay.

That's something he now hopes to help do in Las Vegas, he said.

"I want to get a ring, get the Silver and Black back to where it should be," Garoppolo said. "And I know it's not an easy process. I went through it, San Francisco was the lower end of field when I first got there. It's a process, but it will be worth it."

The last two years alone were a process for Garoppolo, who went from starter to backup to starter again with the 49ers in what has been a wild saga. But he agreed that his unusual NFL journey has prepared him for anything.

"I think that's the NFL -- you never know what your path is going to be," Garoppolo said. "Everyone has a different story, but I think as long as you keep rolling with the punches, keep believing in yourself, good things will happen.

Story continues

"And I've been fortunate enough to be surrounded by good teammates, good coaches and good things have happened to me. So just trying and keep that going forward."

With the Jimmy G Era in San Francisco officially over and the one in Vegas now underway, it's safe to say the 49ers Faithful will keep an eye on how Garoppolo's story plays out.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast