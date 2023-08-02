Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo had a ‘strong’ practice on Tuesday

Training camp is about getting better every day. That’s it. If a player can consistently improve each day and each week, they’ll be ready to go for the season.

That’s exactly what Jimmy Garoppolo has done over the last week with the Raiders. As he’s gotten used to the offense, there have been some rough patches and missed throws. But he’s steadily improved with more reps.

In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he wrote about Garoppolo during Tuesday’s practice as the franchise quarterback for the Raiders was sharp. Here is a snippet of Tafur’s thoughts on Garoppolo:

Garoppolo had a rough day at practice Monday, but he bounced back Tuesday with a strong outing. He didn’t turn the ball over and there weren’t many balls that hit the ground, period. He had a few nice intermediate to deep throws during one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills. His best throw of the day was a go ball to receiver Davante Adams, who was matched up one-on-one with cornerback Marcus Peters. The 11-on-11 session was more focused on the run, but Garoppolo still displayed good accuracy on a few short completions.

The Raiders are hopeful that Garoppolo will be a better scheme fit in the offense than Derek Carr. And one of the ways that can happen is if Garoppolo can prove to be more accurate on the short to intermediate throws. And by the sounds of it, that’s exactly what happened during Tuesday’s practice.

Can Garoppolo string together a few strong practices in a row? We will see, but it’s great to see him looking comfortable with the Raiders on the field.

