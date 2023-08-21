Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo finding his groove after early camp struggles

We got our first look at Jimmy Garoppolo on Saturday as the franchise quarterback for the Raiders. And so far, so good, as he looked sharp in his first drive with the team.

Garoppolo led the Raiders on a touchdown drive and completed all of his passes. Plus, he’s looked much better in camp over the last week as it appears he is finally starting to settle into the offense.

In a recent article by ESPN, Paul Gutierrez wrote about Garoppolo’s first game action with the Raiders and how he has performed at camp to date. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the new franchise quarterback for Las Vegas:

Well, all Garoppolo did in his one series as the starter was direct an efficient 68-yard touchdown drive in nine plays and five minutes. Garoppolo was 4-for-4 passing, spreading the ball around in connecting with four different pass-catchers in running back Ameer Abdullah, receivers Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers and tight end Michael Mayer. Garoppolo was up-and-down early in camp but has been impressive of late, which bodes well for both his comfort level in the scheme and the offense jelling heading into the regular season.

It was good to see Garoppolo have success in the offense after a rocky start to camp. It’s clear that he is starting to find his groove and the confidence level has risen. We still have three weeks until Week 1 of the season, but Garoppolo looks more comfortable now than ever in this offense.

