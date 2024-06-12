Raiders QB Gardner Minshew earns ‘majority’ of first-team reps during minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off manadtory minicamp this week as we inch closer to the 2024 season. While there was no contact and most of the drills were down at half speed, there were some interesting notes coming out of pracice.

In a recent article by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, he wrote about the biggest takeaways from the minicamp practices for the Raiders. One of the most important notes was that Gardner Minshew was the QB running with the first-team offense. Here is what Gutierrez had to say about the quarterback competition in Las Vegas:

While free agent veteran Gardner Minshew got the majority of the first-team reps in his quarterback competition with second-year returner Aidan O’Connell on Tuesday, neither QB distinguished himself particularly well in practice. There were numerous off-target throws and several miscommunications with wideouts, when the two weren’t being harassed by the defensive line.

It’s discouraging to read that both Minshew and O’Connell struggled in camp, but it’s only June and both quarterbacks are learning a new offense with Luke Getsy in charge. But as we inch closer to training camp, it appears that Minshew is the favorite to win the QB1 job.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire