Raiders QB Derek Carr throws ultimate insult at Steelers and the Immaculate Reception

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
If the Pittsburgh Steelers needed any added motivation this week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave it to them. Well, to the fanbase at least. Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday and when asked what he knew of the historical rivalry between the Steelers and Raiders, Carr offered up a single line.

“The ball touched the ground,” he said.

Carr is of course talking about the famous Immaculate Reception and the touchdown catch by Steelers running back Franco Harris against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC playoffs back in 1972. Fans rushed the field, and it took officials 15 minutes before they could clear the field for the extra point, which finalized the score at 13-7.

Apparently, Carr disagreed with that result.

Recommended Stories

