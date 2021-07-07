Raiders QB Derek Carr will recruit WR Davante Adams when he becomes a free agent

There is certainly a lot of drama happening in Green Bay right now. Their franchise quarterback in Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded and it doesn’t appear that he will return to the team any time soon.

That decision by Rodgers has a ripple effect among his teammates, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. With just one year remaining on his deal, it’s possible that the Adams wouldn’t sign a deal with the Packers if Rodgers doesn’t return. That would allow him to test the free-agent market in 2022.

If that were to happen, you can bet that the Raiders will be interested in acquiring Adams. In a recent interview with Chris Collinsworth of Pro Football Focus and NBC, Derek Carr promised to recruit Adams when he is a free agent. Here is a snippet of the interview with Carr talking about his former Fresno State teammate:

#Raiders QB Derek Carr to @CollinsworthPFF on Davante Adams saying it would be a dream if they played together again: “I said I’m gonna full-court press the guy when he’s a free agent. There’s no doubt. I’ll buy him a car. Whatever I gotta do. He’d fit in so well with our guys.” pic.twitter.com/B6pS9kWGAo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 7, 2021

The Raiders are set up to have a ton of cap space in 2022 and if Bryan Edwards or Henry Ruggs don’t make a huge leap this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raiders target Adams.

Adams turns 29 years old in December of this year, but he just now starting to play the best football of his career. During the 2020 season, he led all receivers in touchdown receptions (18) and caught the most passes of his career (115).

Keep an eye on the Adams situation in Green Bay as there is a good chance he hits the open market in 2022. And as Carr mentioned, he and the Raiders will be putting on the full-court press to make sure that he ends up wearing the Silver and Black in Las Vegas.