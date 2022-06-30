Raiders QB Derek Carr raves about new head coach Josh McDaniels

As Josh McDaniels gets settled into his new gig as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, his quarterback has given him the seal of approval.

Derek Carr will be tasked with leading the Raiders through an AFC West division that features some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Now, he will have a new head coach to do it with. He threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season. He will look to improve on those numbers with an offensive-minded coach in McDaniels, who spent the last 10 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Patriots.

Carr spoke to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Wednesday and explained how McDaniels is making the organization, and players themselves better.

“The depth of the conversations that we’re having is encouraging,” Carr told NBC Sports Boston. “It’s fun for me. The best part of my game has always been the mental side. And that’s how Josh is. He’s a genius when it comes to scheming things up and teaching his system and getting the best out of his players.

“I feel like a better football player. And I’ve had a lot of great coaches. He’s come in, he’s seen those things, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. What about this, too? What about this here?’ It’s helping me grow. It’s been really fun to be around him.”

The Raiders are looking for stability at the head-coaching position. They have had four head coaches during Carr’s career, which began in 2014. An offensive-minded headman in McDaniels may be exactly what the quarterback needs as he enters the prime of his career at 31-years-old.

With that in mind, the Patriots will look to move forward on offense. The Patriots have changed up their offensive approach and it will be intriguing to see what comes of it in the fall.

Related