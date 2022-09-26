Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart from Week 3 vs. Titans

After two sub-par performances, Derek Carr played better in Week 3. He was able to throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the Raiders to a potential game-tying drive in the final few minutes.

Carr threw one interception, but that was on a pass that clanked off the hands of Darren Waller. While he was certainly far from perfect, Carr was much better this week than we saw in the previous two games.

One thing that Carr did well in Week 3 was that he pushed the ball down the field. He had two completions beyond 25 air yards against the Titans, including a deep ball to Mack Hollins for 60 yards. Here is his passing chart from Week 3 via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart from Week 3 via @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/iCnTYYHrE1 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 26, 2022

The Raiders need Carr to start games out faster and be a tad more efficient. He averaged just 6.9 yards per passing attempt, which is slightly below league average. While the offense has been fine in general, they can certainly improve.

Up next are the Denver Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the league. Carr will certainly need to be even better in that game if the Raiders want to avoid an 0-4 start.

