Raiders QB Derek Carr’s passing chart through two games

Derek Carr is playing in a new offense once again. And while the offense of Josh McDaniels fits Carr extremely well, he is off to a slow start.

Through two games, Carr has thrown four touchdowns, but three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 84.7, which is slightly below average compared to the rest of the NFL through two games.

What is noticeable is that has not had a ton of success throwing the ball down the field. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Carr has just one completion and two interceptions on passes beyond 20 air yards.

Take a look at his full passing chart from the first two games of the year:

Here is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart through two weeks via the NFL's Next Gen Stats: pic.twitter.com/m5BzegIP90 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 22, 2022

The Raiders’ offense has been fine through two games, but they need to do a better job of hitting big plays. That includes Carr connecting on some passes beyond 20 yards. Look for that to be a point of emphasis for the Raiders on Sunday against the Titans.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire