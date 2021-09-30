Raiders QB Derek Carr named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn’t have started the 2021 season any better. They are 3-0 for the first time since 2002 and Carr is playing the best football of his career. Through three games, he leads the league in passing yards as he is averaging over 400 yards per game.

Not only is Carr filling up the stat sheet, he is finding ways to win big games, two of which went to overtime. For that reason, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Carr has never been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month before. In fact, he’s only been named the AFC Player of the Week one time in his career. So this is quite an accomplishment for Carr at this stage in his career.

Carr’s best game this season was in Week 2 as he led the Raiders to a 26-17 victory over the Steelers. In that game, he was without multiple starting offensive linemen and still threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns on the road.

Considering how well he has played and where the Raiders stand in the AFC, Carr is a legitimate MVP candidate for the 2021 season. It will be fascinating to see if he can continue to play at or near this level over the final 14 games.

