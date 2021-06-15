Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football' if I couldn't play for Las Vegas

Derek Carr wanted to make one thing clear following the Las Vegas Raiders' Tuesday minicamp: He's not leaving any time soon.

"I still want more, there's still more, and I want to do it here," Carr said. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. I've said that over and over again, I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else."

Carr, who is about to enter his seventh season as a starting QB, has spent his entire professional career with the Raiders organization. He was drafted No. 36 overall in the 2014 NFL draft back when the team was based in Oakland, California.

Born in Fresno, California, and having played for Fresno State, Carr's affinity for the Raiders is understandable – they're his home team.

"I am a Raider for my entire life," Carr said. "I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life. It’s the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart."

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to hand off to running back Jalen Richard (30) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.

Carr went on to add that he doesn't feel he needs a "perfect situation" to pull off a championship season. The Raiders have struggled under his leadership, recording just one winning season back in 2016 when they finished 12-4. In 2020, Las Vegas drew even at 8-8.

While Carr has attracted trade rumors in years past akin to those this offseason of fellow quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he finished last season with a career-best 4,103 passing yards and a 101.4 passer rating. He also holds franchise records for passing yards and touchdown passes.

Despite speculation that Las Vegas could be a landing spot for Rodgers should the Green Bay Packers reverse could by granting him a trade, there has been no indication that the Raiders are in position to ditch Carr.

"For me, it's more about loyalty, it's more about being the same guy every single day," Carr said. “My goal when I got here was to give everything I have to this organization."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football' if Raiders traded or cut me