Raiders QB Derek Carr among those to receive $1 million bonus with addition of 17th game

Levi Damien
·1 min read
Players in 2021 will take the field for one more game than they’re used to playing. But the Players Association wasn’t just going to let that happen without a pay bump that reflected that.

Each player that was signed before February 26 of this year will receive an extra game check. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, some will get over a million dollars.

Among those getting over $1 million in additional money include Derek Carr who carries a $19 million base salary. Bringing his pay to over $20 million by season’s end. As the bonus won’t be handed out until the end of the season, it shouldn’t factor into the current salary cap.

The next highest base salary on the Raiders is the $13 million by DE Yannick Ngakoue, but his contract was signed after February 26, so he won’t see a bonus on top of that. Presumably because agents and teams made their deals with full knowledge of the additional regular-season game this season.

