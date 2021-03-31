Raiders QB Derek Carr among those to receive $1 million bonus with addition of 17th game

Players in 2021 will take the field for one more game than they’re used to playing. But the Players Association wasn’t just going to let that happen without a pay bump that reflected that.

Each player that was signed before February 26 of this year will receive an extra game check. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, some will get over a million dollars.

Other players in line to earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 — an extra 1/17th of large base salaries on their original contracts — include Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Aaron Donald, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Frank Clark, Von Miller, Khalil Mack and DeMarcus Lawrence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

Among those getting over $1 million in additional money include Derek Carr who carries a $19 million base salary. Bringing his pay to over $20 million by season’s end. As the bonus won’t be handed out until the end of the season, it shouldn’t factor into the current salary cap.

The next highest base salary on the Raiders is the $13 million by DE Yannick Ngakoue, but his contract was signed after February 26, so he won’t see a bonus on top of that. Presumably because agents and teams made their deals with full knowledge of the additional regular-season game this season.