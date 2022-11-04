Raiders QB Derek Carr is 0-7 ATS in his last seven games as a road favorite

Believe it or not, the Raiders are actually a slight road favorite in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite their 2-5 record, Tipico sportsbook as the Raiders as 1.5-point favorites in this contest.

Unfortunately, that may not be great news for the Raiders as Derek Carr has not fared well against the spread when he is a road favorite. According to ESPN’s research team, Carr is just 4-12-1 against the spread as a road favorite in his last 17 games.

What’s even more concerning is that he is actually 0-7 against the spread in his last seven games as a road favorite as the Raiders usually don’t play well in these types of games.

The Raiders are the more talented team and they will be getting Darren Waller back from a hamstring injury. That should help the offense out a ton, but this is still going to be a tough matchup for them on the road in Jacksonville.

If history repeats itself here, look for this to be a very close game and for the Jaguars to potentially pull off the upset.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire