Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell gets majority of first-team reps on Wednesday

Just one day after Gardner Minshew took most of the first-team reps, the Raiders turned to Aidan O’Connell on Wednesday. The Raiders want to give both of their quarterbacks an equal opportunity to win the job and this week’s minicamp is a step towards figuring out who will be their Week 1 starter.

That news was first reported by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, but it’s worth mentioning that neither quarterback impressed much this week. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about their performance from this week:

In what has been a trend throughout OTAs, though, neither O’Connell nor Minshew stood out on the field. They’ve struggled to push the ball downfield, have had too many off-target throws and don’t look to have their timing down. It’s still early, but both quarterbacks have a long way to go.

Both quarterbacks are learning a new offense and are getting adjusted to new receivers, so it’s not a surprise to see some summer struggles. However, the fact that neither has stood out doesn’t inspire confidence that the quarterback issue will be solved this year.

There is still plenty of time before Week 1 gets here, but the early reports on Minshew and O’Connell haven’t been great.

