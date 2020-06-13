Raiders putting finishing touches on $75M Henderson training facility

The Raiders' Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and team headquarters is nearing completion in Henderson.

Crews are carrying out the finishing touches on both interior and exterior portions of the over $75 million facility. The team's new home is expected to be finished later this month.

Once it's complete, the franchise will move all operations into the building. The team also will host its training camp there this summer, instead of Napa, California, amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week crews began moving items that arrived from the Raiders' old headquarters in Alameda, California, into the 335,000-square-foot building.

Team officials are expecting to move into their new digs sometime this month, but they're in wait-and-see mode as the league works around coronavirus-related protocols.

