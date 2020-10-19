Raiders putting Damon Arnette on COVID-19 list

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is out of action at the moment due to a thumb injury that landed him on injured reserve and he’s now being added to another reserve list as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Arnette is headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is for players that have tested positive or were in close contact with an infected person.

Pelissero adds that no other Raiders players or personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The team was on a bye this week and returns to action against the Buccaneers on Sunday night in Week Seven.

Arnette was a first-round pick this year and had 13 tackles in three games before landing on injured reserve.

