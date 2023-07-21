Raiders put Tyree Wilson on non-football injury list

Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson is opening his first NFL training camp on the non-football injury list.

It's not a major surprise, given how the team managed the edge rusher's participation this spring. Wilson hurt his foot while playing for Texas Tech last November and had season-ending surgery a short time later.

Wilson can work on conditioning while on the list and he's eligible to be activated at any point this summer.

Another of the team's draft picks will also be sidelined for a bit. The NFL's daily transaction wire shows that third-round defensive tackle Byron Young has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.