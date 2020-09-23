Raiders left guard Richie Incognito left Monday night’s win over the Saints with an Achilles injury and it is going to keep him off the field a while longer.

Incognito was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. He will be eligible to return to action after missing three games.

The Raiders put rookie John Simpson into the lineup after Incognito was injured. They added another guard option to the roster Wednesday by promoting Patrick Omameh from the practice squad.

Incognito was listed as a non-participant in practice on the team’s injury report before the roster move, but the team didn’t actually do more than hold a walkthrough. Running back Josh Jacobs (hip), tackle Trent Brown (calf), guard Denzelle Good (thumb/illness), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), defensive end Carl Nassib (illness), and tight end Darren Waller (knee) were also estimated to be out of practice.

Thursday’s practice should provide a better idea about which of those players is at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Getting Jacobs and Waller back in action would be a step in the right direction for Las Vegas.

Raiders put Richie Incognito on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk