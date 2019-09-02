Raiders put QB Nathan Peterman on injured reserve with elbow injury

If you were wondering why the Raiders would have four quarterbacks on their roster, you now have your answer. They won't. At least, not on the active roster.

On Sunday, the Raiders claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Packers and released defensive end Josh Mauro in a corresponding move that left many scratching their heads. Although, Mauro is expected to return to the team.

But no, head coach Jon Gruden isn't building a roster of only quarterbacks.

Instead, Kizer will replace third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on the roster, as Peterman will be placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury, the club announced Monday.

Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News was the first to report the transaction.

Peterman struggled in his career-opening stint with the Buffalo Bills, but he appeared to regain some of his confidence with the Raiders. He threw for 475 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions during the preseason, earning him a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders could designate Peterman to return this season, but it's unlikely they'd use one of their two designations on a third-string quarterback.

Mike Glennon still will be Derek Carr's primary backup with Kizer serving as the third-string QB.

