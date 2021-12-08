Raiders running back Kenyan Drake suffered a season-ending ankle injury last Sunday and the Raiders officially moved him to injured reserve on Wednesday.

The team opened up another roster spot by putting Nick Kwiatkoski on the list as well. Kwiatkoski also suffered an ankle injury in the 17-15 loss to Washington.

Kwiatkoski had 21 tackles and a forced fumble in eight games this season.

The Raiders also announced that they have designated safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon to return from injured reserve. Gillespie has missed four games with a hamstring injury and the fourth-round pick has seven tackles on the season. Philon had 11 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in six games before hurting his ankle.

Linebacker Will Compton announced that he signed with the Raiders on Tuesday and the team announced that it’s a practice squad deal. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has been released from the practice squad.

Raiders put Kenyan Drake, Nick Kwiatkoski on IR; designate Tyree Gillespie, Darius Philon for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk