Raiders put Darren Waller on COVID-19 reserve

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Waller has played well this season when healthy, but he has missed four straight games because of knee and back injuries, and now he’ll miss more time. With the Raiders’ game against the Colts only four days away, Waller would appear unlikely to play.

The Raiders also got Roderic Teamer, Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Facyson back from COVID-19 reserve.

Las Vegas will make the playoffs if it wins its final two games, against the Colts and Chargers.

