Raiders put Clelin Ferrell, Lamarcus Joyner on COVID-19 list

The Raiders have put two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Lamarcus Joyner are now on the list. Right tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton were already on it.

It’s not known whether Ferrell and/or Joyner tested positive for COVID-19 or if they had close contact with someone who did. If it is the former, they won’t be able to play against the Chiefs this week. If not, they could be able to return but may not be able to practice.

Ferrell has started every game this season. He has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. Joyner has 46 tackles and five tackles for loss while appearing in every game.

The Raiders have been fined multiple times for COVID-19 protocol violations this season.

