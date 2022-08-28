The Raiders have started whittling their roster down to 53 players.

The team announced five moves on Sunday that leave them with 75 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to make all of their cuts. The most notable move saw right tackle Brandon Parker go on injured reserve.

Parker started 13 games last year, but will not be eligible to return to the team because he went on the list ahead of the cut to 53 players. Alex Leatherwood started the second preseason game in place of Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor started against the Patriots on Friday. Thayer Munford has also been in the mix at the position.

Las Vegas waived tight end Nick Bowers and wide receiver Justin Hall while defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and linebacker Tae Davis joined Parker on injured reserve.

Raiders put Brandon Parker on IR, make other cuts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk