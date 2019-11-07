Raiders put Arden Key on injured reserve

The Raiders won’t be getting defensive end Arden Key back this season.

Key broke his foot in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and the team placed him on injured reserve Thursday. They promoted linebacker Quentin Poling from the practice squad to take his place on the roster.

Key had a sack against Detroit and ends his season with four tackles and two sacks in seven games as a rotational player. The 2018 third-round pick had 30 tackles and a sack during his rookie season.

Poling was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins and spent last year on Miami’s practice squad. He was cut by the Dolphins at the end of August and signed with the Raiders practice squad in late September.