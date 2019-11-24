Raiders pull Derek Carr late in third quarter

The Raiders are down 34-3 in the third quarter and they’ll let Mike Glennon play quarterback the rest of the way against the Jets.

Derek Carr did not take the field with the Oakland offense after the Raiders defense forced the first Jets punt of the day with two minutes to play in the third quarter. It’s the second appearance of the season for Glennon and he’s looking rusty with two fumbles on his first three snaps.

The Raiders recovered the ball both times, which qualifies as a rousing success on a dismal day for Jon Gruden’s team.

Carr did not appear to have any medical issue. He was 15-of-27 for 127 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown before getting yanked. Running back Josh Jacobs is also on the bench with his helmet off, so the Raiders are apparently waving the white flag well ahead of the final whistle.