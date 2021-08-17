Raiders become 2nd NFL team to require proof of vaccination at games

The Las Vegas Raiders joined the New Orleans Saints in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans to attend games, though there are some key differences in the rules.

The Raiders announced their new policy for Allegiant Stadium on Monday. The team will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination via the CLEAR Health Pass and mobile app, which it says will allow fans to attend games without wearing a mask.

Unvaccinated fans will also be offered vaccinations on site, but will still be required to wear a mask during the game.

From the Raiders, who attributed the change to Nevada's new emergency directive for large events:

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.

The Raiders' rules differs from what the Saints announced last week. At the Superdome, fans will be allowed to enter if they have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours. All fans will also be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The Raiders have been consistently aggressive in pushing for the vaccine inside their walls. The organization required all full-time employees in its business and football staffs to be vaccinated back in May, and its vaccination rate for players is among the highest in the league.

