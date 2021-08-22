Raiders promising young LB Javin White carted off field with knee injury

The second half of the Raiders preseason matchup with the Rams began with disaster. On the third play of the third quarter, both Malcolm Koonce and Javin White stayed down on the field with apparent leg injuries.

Koonce would eventually get up and make his way to the sideline, though limping over. He then attempted to jog off his injury several times, only to be sat down by trainers when he was unable to do so successfully. Trainers were looking at his left knee.

White stayed on the field longer. He too had a knee injury. But he was unable to get up or walk to the side on his own. Two defensive line teammates came out and put White’s arms over their shoulders and carried him to the side.

As they sat him on the trainer’s table, several concerned teammates came over to console him. After a brief time in the medical tent, a cart was brought out to take White off the field. He sat in the back of the cart sobbing with a towel over his head.

It appears his injury is a serious one, which is a real shame for White who was playing quite well, and had a real shot at cracking the roster, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the injury Nicholas Morrow suffered at Thursday’s scrimmage with the Rams.