Raiders projected to select top cornerback in 2024 NFL Draft

The Raiders did a lot of great work during the 2023 NFL Draft, upgrading the talent on the defensive line and adding one of the top tight ends in the country. But one position that they ignore (until Day 3) was cornerback.

The Raiders are hopeful that some of their veteran signings this offseason can help hold the fort, but there is no need that they need an influx of young talent at that position in the near future.

In a recent mock draft by Todd McShay of 2024, he took a look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. In that mock, he had the Raiders selecting one of the top cornerbacks in the class in Kalen King from Penn State. Here is what he had to say about that selection:

One Penn State cornerback was just drafted early (No. 32) last week, and the other could be a top pick in 2023. But whereas Joey Porter Jr. is long and physical, King is more fluid and an easy mover. His movements appear effortless. And King is a pure cover man, breaking up 15 passes (tied for fifth in the FBS) and picking off three more last season. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he isn’t the biggest corner in the class, but he has the quickness, instincts and smoothness to make plays. I could see him bumping inside, too, if needed. I was surprised Las Vegas didn’t draft a cornerback early this year, so I’d expect it to look closely at the position next time around.

King is one of several cornerbacks that the Raiders fans should keep an eye on this season. That feels like a spot the Raiders will need to upgrade next offseason and the cornerback class seems to be pretty deep.

King, along with Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), appear to be the top two defensive backs going into the college football season. Keep an eye on both players as they could be likely Round 1 selections for the Raiders.

Related

Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson among the favorites to win DROY award The pass rush of Raiders among the most improved units in the NFL Former Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin signs on with Ravens on 1-year deal Raiders OL McClendon Curtis named one of NFL's top undrafted free agent signees Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett named 2023 NFL draft steal

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire