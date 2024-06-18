Advertisement

Raiders projected offensive depth chart heading into camp

levi damien
·1 min read

Minicamp is done which means the next phase for the Raiders is training camp. The team could make some roster changes between now and then. But based on the roster they currently have, this is how I project the offensive depth chart to look when team reconvenes.

QB

Gardner Minshew

Aidan O’Connell

Anthony Brown

Carter Bradley

RB

Zamir White

Ameer Abdullah

Sincere McCormick

RB2

Alexander Mattison

Dylan Laube

Brittain Brown

WR

Davante Adams

Krisitan Wilkerson

Jalen Guyton

Jeff Foreman

WR

Jakobi Meyers

Michael Gallup

Alex Bachman

Ramel Keyton

SWR

Tre Tucker

DJ Turner

Tyreik McAllister

Tulu Griffin

TE

Brock Bowers

Harrison Bryant

Zach Gentry

TE2

Michael Mayer

John Samuel Shenker

Cole Fotheringham

LT

Kolton Miller

Andrus Peat

Jalen McKenzie

Andrew Coker

LG

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Cody Whitehair

Jake Johanning

C

Andre James

Ben Brown

Will Putnam

RG

Dylan Parham

Jordan Meredith

Clark Barrington

RT

Thayer Munford

DJ Glaze

Dalton Wagner

Some of these are projections. Some are based on where they lined up in minicamp. Some is a bit of both.

Now, whether that’s how the depth chart will look come the start of the season, that will be decided in camp.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire