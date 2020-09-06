Raiders projected depth chart after initial cut down to 53 players

The roster cuts are made. The Raiders have 53 players. Certainly they’re not done making moves, but as of this moment, this is how the depth chart would figure to shake out.

Quarterback

Starter: Derek Carr

Backups: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

Running back

Starters: Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold (FB)

Backups: Jalen Richard, Devontae Booker

Wide receiver

Starters: Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow

Backups: Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones, Rico Gafford

Tight end

Starter: Darren Waller

Backups: Foster Moreau, Jason Witten, Derek Carrier

Offensive line

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Richie Incognito, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Trent Brown

Backups: G Denzelle Good, C Andre James, G John Simpson, T Brandon Parker

Notes: Sam Young was pegged as the swing tackle throughout camp. He was among the cuts but I wouldn’t be surprised if he is re-signed by the team in short order.

Defensive interior

Starters: DT Maliek Collins, NT Johnathan Hankins

Backups: Maurice Hurst, Daniel Ross

Edge rushers

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell

Backups: Carl Nassib, Arden Key, Kendal Vickers

Linebackers

Starters: Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski

Backups: Raekwon McMillan, Nicholas Morrow, Tanner Muse

Notes: McMillan and Morrow will each see some starts this season depending on the alignment of the defense. McMillan as a SAM linebacker and Morrow as a WILL. McMillan is a backup MIKE.

Cornerback

Starters: Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Lamarcus Joyner

Backups: Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon, Isaiah Johnson

Safety

Starters: SS Johnathan Abram, FS Erik Harris

Backups: Jeff Heath, Dallin Leavitt

Specialists

K Daniel Carlson

P AJ Cole

LS Trent Sieg

