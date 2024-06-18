Raiders projected defensive depth chart heading into camp
We’ve looked at the projected depth chart for the Raiders offense as we head for camp. Now let’s take a look at how the defense figures to stack up.
DT
Christian Wilkins
Adam Butler
Matthew Butler
Tomari Fox
Noah Shannon
DT
John Jenkins
Byron Young
Nesta Jade Silvera
Marquan McCall
ED
Maxx Crosby
Jenarious Robinson
Ron Stone Jr
TJ Franklin
Elerson Smith
ED
Malcolm Koonce
Tyree Wilson
Charles Snowden
David Agoha
LB
Robert Spillane
Luke Masterson
Tommy Eichenberg
Kana’i Mauga
LB
Divine Deablo
Amari Burney
Amari Gainer
Fred Thompkins
CB
Jack Jones
Decamerion Richardson
Demarcus Governor
Rayshad Williams
CB
Jakorian Bennett
Brandon Facyson
Cornell Armstrong
JaQuann Sheppard
SCB
Nate Hobbs
MJ Devonshire
Sam Webb
SS
Marcus Epps
Christopher Smith II
Jaydon Grant
Phalen Sanford
FS
Tre’von Moehrig
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Trey Taylor
Tyreque Jones
It’s likely the Raiders will use some of their $34 million in cap space to add a player prior to camp. But we can’t base the depth chart on players to be named later. So, going with who they have at present, and what I saw from them in minicamp, this is how I see the depth chart looking come training camp.