Raiders projected defensive depth chart heading into camp

We’ve looked at the projected depth chart for the Raiders offense as we head for camp. Now let’s take a look at how the defense figures to stack up.

DT Christian Wilkins Adam Butler Matthew Butler Tomari Fox Noah Shannon DT John Jenkins Byron Young Nesta Jade Silvera Marquan McCall ED Maxx Crosby Jenarious Robinson Ron Stone Jr TJ Franklin Elerson Smith ED Malcolm Koonce Tyree Wilson Charles Snowden David Agoha LB Robert Spillane Luke Masterson Tommy Eichenberg Kana’i Mauga LB Divine Deablo Amari Burney Amari Gainer Fred Thompkins CB Jack Jones Decamerion Richardson Demarcus Governor Rayshad Williams CB Jakorian Bennett Brandon Facyson Cornell Armstrong JaQuann Sheppard SCB Nate Hobbs MJ Devonshire Sam Webb SS Marcus Epps Christopher Smith II Jaydon Grant Phalen Sanford FS Tre’von Moehrig Isaiah Pola-Mao Trey Taylor Tyreque Jones

It’s likely the Raiders will use some of their $34 million in cap space to add a player prior to camp. But we can’t base the depth chart on players to be named later. So, going with who they have at present, and what I saw from them in minicamp, this is how I see the depth chart looking come training camp.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire