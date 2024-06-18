Advertisement

Raiders projected defensive depth chart heading into camp

We’ve looked at the projected depth chart for the Raiders offense as we head for camp. Now let’s take a look at how the defense figures to stack up.

DT

Christian Wilkins

Adam Butler

Matthew Butler

Tomari Fox

Noah Shannon

DT

John Jenkins

Byron Young

Nesta Jade Silvera

Marquan McCall

ED

Maxx Crosby

Jenarious Robinson

Ron Stone Jr

TJ Franklin

Elerson Smith

ED

Malcolm Koonce

Tyree Wilson

Charles Snowden

David Agoha

LB

Robert Spillane

Luke Masterson

Tommy Eichenberg

Kana’i Mauga

LB

Divine Deablo

Amari Burney

Amari Gainer

Fred Thompkins

CB

Jack Jones

Decamerion Richardson

Demarcus Governor

Rayshad Williams

CB

Jakorian Bennett

Brandon Facyson

Cornell Armstrong

JaQuann Sheppard

SCB

Nate Hobbs

MJ Devonshire

Sam Webb

SS

Marcus Epps

Christopher Smith II

Jaydon Grant

Phalen Sanford

FS

Tre’von Moehrig

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Trey Taylor

Tyreque Jones

It’s likely the Raiders will use some of their $34 million in cap space to add a player prior to camp. But we can’t base the depth chart on players to be named later. So, going with who they have at present, and what I saw from them in minicamp, this is how I see the depth chart looking come training camp.

